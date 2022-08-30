Stew Peters: with George Webb Mar-A-Lago Raid

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Stew Peters: Mar-A-Lago Raid and Trump’s 9/11; Was Trump Holding Evidence about the Release of SARs 2?
Weeks after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, we are left still questioning the logic behind such an aggressive attack. Everyone has been stuck speculating. George Webb joins the Stew Peters show to hopefully put our questions to rest and reveal what the FBI was really after.