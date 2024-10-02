CHARLIE WARD DAILY NEWS WITH PAUL BROOKER - WEDNESDAT 2ND OCTOBER 2024

Trump took Matters into his own Hands and Launched a GoFundMe to Help Support those Affected by Hurricane Helene





It’s already at almost $1 Million after several minutes… Incredible!





Top Donors

• Senator Kelly Loeffler $500k

• Dan Newlin $100k

• Bass Pro shops $100k

• Kid Rock $20k





If you’d like to donate, do so here.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-hurricane-helene-victims-with-president-trump





