CHARLIE WARD DAILY NEWS WITH PAUL BROOKER - WEDNESDAT 2ND OCTOBER 2024

Trump took Matters into his own Hands and Launched a GoFundMe to Help Support those Affected by Hurricane Helene
It’s already at almost $1 Million after several minutes… Incredible!
Top Donors
• Senator Kelly Loeffler $500k
• Dan Newlin $100k
• Bass Pro shops $100k
• Kid Rock $20k
If you’d like to donate, do so here.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-hurricane-helene-victims-with-president-trump
https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1840894262881218986?t=n2wD6nBbjSofEKvQ5Ct9Ng&s=19
