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President Biden stutters through "graphic" speech: Dick Morris
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230 views • February 26, 2021
WASHINGTON: Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo is joined by presidential political strategist Dick Morris to discuss Democrat calls to lessen President Joe Biden's nuclear authority, as well as the increasing 'instability' shown by Biden in his latest remarks, while the 'mainstream' media remains silent on new allegations against NY Governor Andrew Cuomo and more. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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