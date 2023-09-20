InfoWars - Matt Gaetz Goes Scorched Earth On Kevin McCarthy - 9-19-2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) unloaded on Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for failing to hold the Biden crime family accountable and warned McCarthy that he would be removed from his role if he didn’t uphold his January agreement.

