The Dem Machine Is Ruthless

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Dems had dirt on Sleazewell the whole time.
This was a highly-orchestrated, well-executed political assassination.
The only way this could have been pulled off in 3 days is if Dems knew about his skeletons for years.
They survive on blackmail, cover-ups and coups.
What a nasty business.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (14 April 2026)