The Dem Machine Is Ruthless

Dems had dirt on Sleazewell the whole time.

This was a highly-orchestrated, well-executed political assassination.

The only way this could have been pulled off in 3 days is if Dems knew about his skeletons for years.

They survive on blackmail, cover-ups and coups.

What a nasty business.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (14 April 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6393119880112