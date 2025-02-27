INSANE MEDIA

Sin is insanity

“The sin of the century is the loss of the sense of sin.” – Pope Pius XII, Radio Message to the United States National Catechetical Congress held in Boston (October 26, 1946)

FINAL BATTLE

"Sin is insanity! And I assure you, My children, it will not be long before you will feel that your country has become a place of insanity as the angel Exterminatus sends his consorts, demons in human bodies, to kill and maim…. My children, bring your children back before it is too late. Satan has a plan to take them in. They will be his agents in sin. They will be sent throughout the country to kill. And they will kill within the homes. It will be mother against father, daughter against mother, father against son. It is because of sin. Sin is insanity.” – Our Lady, August 13, 1977