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New Zealand have had enough.
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114 views • November 17, 2021
1. New Zealand’s government has imposed some of the strictest restrictions and mandates in the world, and Kiwi’s are fighting back with an ancient Maori war dance, The Haka. People have had enough.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/nz-warriors-bring-the-heat_rpDPJYlUS12GNsu.html
2. Philippines: "If you're happy, and you know it clap your hands" This is childabuse.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/philippines-quot-if-you-039-re-happy-and-you-know-it-clap-your-hands-quot_b9p6yy5UkSPbQAd.html
3. Gibraltar: 100% Jabbed, Covid Cases Rising, Christmas Threatened. Solution? Booster Shots? Are more proofs needed that all is a big hoax.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/gibraltar-100-jabbed-covid-cases-rising-christmas-threatened-solution-booster-shots-rofl_yPabpRumAxpUqSo.html
4. Klaus Schwab NOT ARRESTED He Was In Dubai For The Great Narrative. These scumbags spreading fake news are hurting the alternative movement.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/klaus-schwab-not-arrested-he-was-in-dubai-for-the-great-narrative-lol-fake-news-links-below_th8lnfCBIRLQfeS.html
5. This fat globalist lier says that hospitals are full of unvaxxed and that the booster will strengthen the immunesystem.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/yellow-toothed-liar-claims-that-hospital-icu-039-s-are-full-of-the-unvaxxed_CaBvDpBrK7imZa2.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/nz-warriors-bring-the-heat_rpDPJYlUS12GNsu.html
2. Philippines: "If you're happy, and you know it clap your hands" This is childabuse.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/philippines-quot-if-you-039-re-happy-and-you-know-it-clap-your-hands-quot_b9p6yy5UkSPbQAd.html
3. Gibraltar: 100% Jabbed, Covid Cases Rising, Christmas Threatened. Solution? Booster Shots? Are more proofs needed that all is a big hoax.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/gibraltar-100-jabbed-covid-cases-rising-christmas-threatened-solution-booster-shots-rofl_yPabpRumAxpUqSo.html
4. Klaus Schwab NOT ARRESTED He Was In Dubai For The Great Narrative. These scumbags spreading fake news are hurting the alternative movement.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/klaus-schwab-not-arrested-he-was-in-dubai-for-the-great-narrative-lol-fake-news-links-below_th8lnfCBIRLQfeS.html
5. This fat globalist lier says that hospitals are full of unvaxxed and that the booster will strengthen the immunesystem.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/yellow-toothed-liar-claims-that-hospital-icu-039-s-are-full-of-the-unvaxxed_CaBvDpBrK7imZa2.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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