Based on Ronald Dalton's book series of the same name, the film aims to prove the Black Hebrew Israelites (BHI) belief that certain people of color, including Black Americans, are the true descendants of the biblical Israelites.





The Movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" aims at uncovering the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, the Sons of Ham, Shem and Japheth. Find out what the filmmakers believe Islam, Judaism and Christianity have covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called "Negro" in this movie that purports to back up their claims with research.