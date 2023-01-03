Kherson Refugees Reject Western Media Claims of Russia "Kidnapping" Them

Re-Post - [Eva K Bartlett] - "Western media claim up to 1.6 million refugees seeking safe haven in Russia were “kidnapped”.According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as of September 9, 2022, Russia has nearly 4 million refugees from Ukraine.

Anyone following Ukraine's over eight years of war on the Donbass understands why people would seek refuge in Russia.

I went to refugee centres in Anapa, a southern Russia city and spoke with a number of refugees from Kherson.

Western media won't speak about those refugees, nor those I interviewed, fleeing Ukraine's shelling or due to the risk of being persecuted.

By the way, unsurprisingly, Western media pulled this "kidnapped" stunt before. In 2019, Western media was so concerned about Syrian refugees from a camp in Syria's east, which Western media alleged were being held at gunpoint in refugee centres in Homs.

After interviewing a number of such IDPs, I wrote a detailed article noting the deceptive media reporting on Rukban. [https://www.mintpressnews.com/voices-...] I emailed two different high level UN employees, whose replies contrasted the wild claims of Western media reports.

They noted the UN had visited the shelters multiple times, “and has found the situation there adequate and in compliance with standards,” and that claims of refugees being shot or threatened were “unfounded”.

So much that happens in the Donbass & Ukraine has happened in Syria, with Western corporate media again inverting reality and lauding terrorists, in order to manipulate public opinion in favour of NATO's wars."

https://youtu.be/MhItnEdw38U