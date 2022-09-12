Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NIGHT SHADOWS 09112022 -- Will Harris be the New Obama Puppet? Is Ukraine WWIII launch?
221 views
channel image
NIGHT SHADOWS
Published 2 months ago |

This a short update concerning what appears to be the immediate future of World War, revolution, collapse of everything we all have known and the horrific future that awaits an apostate world that has rejected Jesus Christ and His offer of salvation. More and more evidence is coming in that the elite of this world are now full speed ahead on their quest for a TOTALLY NEW WORLD where millions will be terminated and the rest totally controlled 24/7/365 but few are paying attention to the agenda and refuse to believe it could happen here. Prophecy of Harris becoming President but Obama is running it behind a veil, but he will come out into the open soon after...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!!  Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Keywords
obamaww3kamalaukrainedelusionsstewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylorsuddendestruction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket