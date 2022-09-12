NIGHT SHADOWS 09112022 -- Will Harris be the New Obama Puppet? Is Ukraine WWIII launch?

This a short update concerning what appears to be the immediate future of World War, revolution, collapse of everything we all have known and the horrific future that awaits an apostate world that has rejected Jesus Christ and His offer of salvation. More and more evidence is coming in that the elite of this world are now full speed ahead on their quest for a TOTALLY NEW WORLD where millions will be terminated and the rest totally controlled 24/7/365 but few are paying attention to the agenda and refuse to believe it could happen here. Prophecy of Harris becoming President but Obama is running it behind a veil, but he will come out into the open soon after...

