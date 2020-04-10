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Catholic Priest Asks Muslim Leader To Pray Muslim Prayer That Islam Would Dominate Over Christianity
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21 views • April 10, 2020
By Jim Hoft
Published April 9, 2020
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/catholic-church-invites-local-muslim-pray-end-coronavirus-instead-imam-sings-adhan-islamic-prayer-muslim-domination-christianity/
A REVIEW OF "THE HISTORY OF JIHAD" BY ROBERT SPENCER CAN BE FOUND AT THIS LINK:
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/08/the-history-of-jihad-reviewed-robert-spencer-exposes-islams-phony-peace
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
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Published April 9, 2020
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/catholic-church-invites-local-muslim-pray-end-coronavirus-instead-imam-sings-adhan-islamic-prayer-muslim-domination-christianity/
A REVIEW OF "THE HISTORY OF JIHAD" BY ROBERT SPENCER CAN BE FOUND AT THIS LINK:
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/08/the-history-of-jihad-reviewed-robert-spencer-exposes-islams-phony-peace
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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