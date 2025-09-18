The Product Created by The World's Worst Mother- America has Been Poisoned

Unless it is a troll, which there is an outside chance that there is, here is the product created by the world's worst mother. Our nation cannot go on if children are taught to believe this.

#charliekirk #obituary #donaldtrump





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️