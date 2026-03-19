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PRAYERS FOR PEACE AND WATER CELEBRATION WITH MICHIKO HAYASHI EMOTO PEACE PROJECT
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
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Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show, I interview the wonderful Michiko Hayashi with the fabulous Emoto Peace Project. She will be doing a world wide prayers for peace and water celebration for peace for the world this Thursday, March 19th, 2026 between 6 pm and 6:30 pm Pacific Time, or between 9 pm and 9:30 pm Eastern Time. In Japan, She’ll be doing peace and water prayers from 10 am to 10:30 am on Friday, March 20th, 2026. Please join on Zoom with Event number 895 6456 3434 and password 483129 On today’s radio show, we will be talking about using prayers to create world peace, and I hope you can all listen! With lots of love and light, For a planett that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

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ascensionspiritualitydr masaru emotomichiko hayashiemoto peace project
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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