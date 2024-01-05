Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Alarming Sleep Secrets: Series 1 Episode 15
channel image
Natural Sleep Solutions
0 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
2 views
Published Yesterday

Warning if Changing Medications.

We take no responsibility for viewers who vary their medications.

In some cases varying your medications can have adverse effects, including the increase in suicidal ideation, withdrawal symptoms, increased anxiety, akathesia etc.

Under no circumstances vary your medications without the correct supervision.

One place you might go to learn more is the "Let's Talk Withdrawal" podcast series, curated by James Moore.

Keywords
suicidal ideationlets talk withdrawalmedication withdrawal symptomsmedication changesadverse events of medicationaddictive medicationsdependence-forming medicationsakathesiajames moore

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket