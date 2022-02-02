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Biden-Sponsored Sex Trafficking For Sale: Young Women and Children Lured By Regime
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119 views • February 02, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
We spoke earlier with Ben Bergquam about the welfare spongers who are flooding over our border at a rate of more than 100,000 per month.
Of course, not all of these people are going to take normal jobs from Americans or go on welfare. Some are coming for far more sinister purposes. There’s drug dealing, weapons smuggling, and of course, human trafficking. Young women and children, who are being brought here to be sexually abused, all with the willing cooperation of our government, which could stop illegal immigration any time if it really wanted to. Walter West is a veteran and was Sergeant at Arms for the Texas Republican Party, until the hacks in the party kicked him out for saying the wrong things about the January 6 protesters. Walter also works with Texas Fully Loaded, which fights to rescue children from trafficking. Walter West joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vttncn-biden-sponsored-sex-trafficking-for-sale-young-women-and-children-lured-by-.html
We spoke earlier with Ben Bergquam about the welfare spongers who are flooding over our border at a rate of more than 100,000 per month.
Of course, not all of these people are going to take normal jobs from Americans or go on welfare. Some are coming for far more sinister purposes. There’s drug dealing, weapons smuggling, and of course, human trafficking. Young women and children, who are being brought here to be sexually abused, all with the willing cooperation of our government, which could stop illegal immigration any time if it really wanted to. Walter West is a veteran and was Sergeant at Arms for the Texas Republican Party, until the hacks in the party kicked him out for saying the wrong things about the January 6 protesters. Walter also works with Texas Fully Loaded, which fights to rescue children from trafficking. Walter West joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vttncn-biden-sponsored-sex-trafficking-for-sale-young-women-and-children-lured-by-.html
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