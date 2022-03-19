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Azov's war with children as hostages
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151 views • March 19, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”This is team Kadyrov - watch till the end!
The Western powers that be worked extra hard in the 1990s to ensure Chechen forces destroy Russia. Putin is an absolute maverick for turning the tables - you never want to have these men against you...
The Clash of Civilizations didn't go to plan (https://t.me/inessas100/511). Brzezinsky is turning in his grave too.”
The Western powers that be worked extra hard in the 1990s to ensure Chechen forces destroy Russia. Putin is an absolute maverick for turning the tables - you never want to have these men against you...
The Clash of Civilizations didn't go to plan (https://t.me/inessas100/511). Brzezinsky is turning in his grave too.”
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