"Civilization Ending" - System Wide Imminent Grid Down Risks w/ EMP NHS Deputy Director Hollerman

Jonathon Hollerman, the Deputy Director for the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security (created by congress), joins the program to discuss the serious vulnerabilities with the electric grid. People may not realize just how dependent modern civilization is on electricity and power. Hollerman explains the inherent risks and what we can do to protect ourselves and our families. You can learn more about Jonathon Hollerman at https://www.griddownconsulting.com





