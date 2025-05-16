James Comey’s '86 47' Post Sparks Secret Service Investigation | Trump Threat Allegations Explained

Former FBI Director James Comey is under intense scrutiny after posting a photo on Instagram with the numbers “86 47” — now widely interpreted as a veiled threat against President Donald Trump. The Secret Service and Homeland Security are investigating the post, which critics claim was a coded call for Trump’s removal or worse. Comey denies any malicious intent, but the backlash is growing. In this video, we break down exactly what happened, why it matters, and what could come next.





