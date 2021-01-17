Do you know the Scientific History of Lockdowns? A Must Watch!

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This film is based on a letter by an international team of professionals, researchers and activists, calling for an expedited investigation into scientific fraud in public health policies.
Full letter here: https://ccpgloballockdownfraud.medium.com/the-chinese-communist-partys-global-lockdown-fraud-88e1a7286c2b
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=978zLJJLo-I
Ivor Cummins