Prepare for Unstoppable Power The American Stryker Combat Vehicles is coming to Ukraine
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
US Military News


Jan 27, 2023

In this video, we announce that the American Stryker Combat Vehicles is coming to Ukraine!


The United States government has announced that it will send 90 Stryker armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine. This is the first time the multi-functional eight-wheeled weapons have been transferred from US military stockpiles abroad. As part of a $2.5 billion military aid package for Kyiv, the Strykers will be joined by 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other weapons.


So make sure to watch this video to learn all about the American Stryker Combat Vehicles and why it's such an important addition to the Ukrainian military arsenal!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNDGRZv6QdA


