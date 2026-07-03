Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Friday JULY 3Rd, 2026

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The End Of Two-Party America?
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10189
More Than Machines: The Rise Of Robots Built To Replace Human Companionship
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10188
Why Western Jews Are Coming Home To Israel
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10187
Forget Qualifications - Can You Prove You're Gay?
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10186