CHASE GEISER AND REX JONES - TRUMP SURVIVES HIT ATTEMPT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PRAYERS SAVED TRUMP, KEEP PRAYING.
LOOKS LIKE SECRET SERVICE STOOD DOWN, OR ARE TOTALLY USELESS.Report: Secret Service Agents Were Standing on Rooftop Near to Where Shooter Was Reportedly Stationed – How did They Miss This?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/report-secret-service-agents-were-standing-rooftop-near/