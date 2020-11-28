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The Hunted Become The Hunter, Tide Is Turning,
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168 views • November 28, 2020
The [DS]/MSM never had the narrative, the people are now realizing it and the tide is now turning. DS put up a video of a lion, the hunted becomes the hunter. Trump is now positioning everything to move forward with the plan. Flynn is free and innocent of all crimes, the [DS] is panicking, the final stage is coming.
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