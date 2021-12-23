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Christmas CANCELED FOR SLAVES! - Bill Gates Wants To DESTROY Your Family! - SEVERE ILLNESS & DEATH
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1594 views • December 23, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the walls of tyranny being built around us this holiday season as Christmas approaches, families are ripped apart and free people build new families and disobey.
The White House has wished the people who disagree with them "severe illness and death" this Christmas in the face of the latest hoax they're shoving down people's throats as they ready for millions to die from the jab and attempt to cover it up with a fake variant that no one can show a test for.
Bill Gates is telling people to cancel Christmas or uninvite any unjabbed people from their family if they want to see each other on Christmas. Fauci is also saying people should avoid unjabbed family members. Dr. William Schaffner says people should wear a mask at home on Christmas, get tested and divide their family between jabbed and unjabbed. Tedros at the WHO says the same. Christmas is also being cancelled throughout Europe.
The truth is, this is simply an attempt to destroy joy and any remaining piece of humanity left in people in order to cause divide, hate and sadness. This is the modus operandi of evil.
So we must do the opposite. We must get together. We must break bread together. We must ignore the state and ignore the tyranny surrounding us. We must celebrate Christmas and build new families if our old families kicked us out.
This is the time of year that we see the most severe depression and suicide rates and for that reason we must do what we can to support ourselves and those around us and show that we're there for each other.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the walls of tyranny being built around us this holiday season as Christmas approaches, families are ripped apart and free people build new families and disobey.
The White House has wished the people who disagree with them "severe illness and death" this Christmas in the face of the latest hoax they're shoving down people's throats as they ready for millions to die from the jab and attempt to cover it up with a fake variant that no one can show a test for.
Bill Gates is telling people to cancel Christmas or uninvite any unjabbed people from their family if they want to see each other on Christmas. Fauci is also saying people should avoid unjabbed family members. Dr. William Schaffner says people should wear a mask at home on Christmas, get tested and divide their family between jabbed and unjabbed. Tedros at the WHO says the same. Christmas is also being cancelled throughout Europe.
The truth is, this is simply an attempt to destroy joy and any remaining piece of humanity left in people in order to cause divide, hate and sadness. This is the modus operandi of evil.
So we must do the opposite. We must get together. We must break bread together. We must ignore the state and ignore the tyranny surrounding us. We must celebrate Christmas and build new families if our old families kicked us out.
This is the time of year that we see the most severe depression and suicide rates and for that reason we must do what we can to support ourselves and those around us and show that we're there for each other.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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