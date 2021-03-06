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How To Flush Cancel Culture Down The Toilet
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70 views • March 06, 2021
After Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head, I decided to fight back against Cancel Culture by challenging people to cancel back. I have the complete list of companies worth cancelling because of mixing politics and business. Look at the website and take the Cancel Culture Challenge
https://familycouncil.org/?page_id=14547
https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/07/07/these-18-corporations-gave-money-to-black-lives-matter-group/
https://familycouncil.org/?page_id=14547
https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/07/07/these-18-corporations-gave-money-to-black-lives-matter-group/
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