Ukraine reportedly attacked an oil terminal in the port of Novorossiysk, Russia

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Ukraine reportedly attacked an oil terminal in the port of Novorossiysk.
Adding:
💥 Explosions reported in Bucha, Kiev region
Also:
💬The energy infrastructure of Slavutich has been attacked - about 21,000 subscribers are left without electricity, according to the Kiev Regional State Administration.
According to regional authorities, as a result of the attack, some critical facilities have been switched to backup power supply.