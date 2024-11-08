BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Celestial: “The LORD says Kamala will become president!” (Master’s Voice Prophecy Blog)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
5 months ago

In this time stamp 👉09:52 , Celestial says: “…Of course she [Kamala] is going to be elected according to American ways.”


In THIS time stamp 👉 12:17, Celestial says: “…America is going to end up with the reality of her first female president without a single ballot being cast for her.”


God is NOT the author of confusion, but I think I have an idea of who is…


