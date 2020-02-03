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The Real Mary of the Bible
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113 views • February 03, 2020
For centuries, Vatican has been imposing upon the world the view of Mary that has nothing to do with the Gospels. As the result, millions of Catholic, believing Mary to be the mediator between them and God and Christ, are praying to a person in heaven who is simply not there. What does the Bible reveal to us about the true Mary, mother of Christ?
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