Full Time RV Travel: Realities & Practicalities-Let's Talk While Crossing the Sierra Madre Mountains
rvacrossamerica
rvacrossamerica
17 followers
9 views • 1 day ago

https://rvacrossamerica.net/fulltimervtravel

After nearly 14 years on the road in an RV, I have a perspective... and it differs from SOME who would tell you that "RV life on the road is no longer practical"... I say - YES, you CAN full time in an RV camper and LOVE the lifestyle.

In this video, I touch upon (and then expand upon in my written post at https://rvacrossamerica.net/fulltimervtravel) several points raised by "fear mongers" who would have you believe it's just too hard!

From healthcare to finding RV parks to getting your camper serviced, it CAN be done and reasonably easily! Join me as I discuss these issues AND treat you to a drive across the Sierra Madre Mountains on Wyoming 70, a road that goes to nearly 10,000 ft. elevation AND crosses the Continental Divide in Southern Wyoming.


Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net


Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica


RV Travel - Living the life

Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii


#fulltimervliving

#fulltimervers

#fulltimervtravel

#rvtravel

#rvlife

#rvlifestyle

#rvbuyingtips

Keywords
full time rvrv liferv travelrv lifestylerv across americaconcierge rv buying servicefull time rv travelfull time rv lifestylefull time rv living
