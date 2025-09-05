BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bill Gates: President Trump & Melania: in talks with Trump about vaccines & gene editing 🤬- last night WH
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
158 views • 1 day ago

Bill Gates, alongside President Trump and Melania, said he is in talks with Trump about vaccines and gene editing.

(https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1963751242523345238?t=H0gazt-4LnP3XzBk6VbkpA&s=19)

He explained that the goal is to take American innovation to the next level, with hopes of curing and even eradicating most diseases.

Gates said his work will change the world.  09/04

Guest at WH dinner last night:  Guests included:

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. They discussed new investments in the U.S., including at least $600 billion from Meta by 2028, $600 billion from Apple, and $250 billion from Google over the next two years. Bill Gates spoke of innovations with Vaccines.

(Looks like again Trump is trusting and gullible to some of the most evil ... Cynthia)


