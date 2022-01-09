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Ψαξε για σωτηρες ρε κακομοιρη και οχι για τον Θεο
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51 views • January 09, 2022
Σατανοπαιδα συγγνωμη αν σας χαλαω το γλυκο για πολλοστη φορα το αφηγημα σας βαρετο και τα σχεδια σας νεκρα οπως και εσεις συντομα
Οσο για οσους τρεχετε και αναζητατε σωτηρες και οχι τον αληθινο Θεο
ειστε αξιοι της μοιρας σας ιδια καταληξη θα εχετε με τους παραπανω
Οσο για οσους τρεχετε και αναζητατε σωτηρες και οχι τον αληθινο Θεο
ειστε αξιοι της μοιρας σας ιδια καταληξη θα εχετε με τους παραπανω
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