𝗡𝗢𝗔𝗛𝗜𝗗𝗘 𝗟𝗔𝗪 𝗜𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 🔺️
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago

They're playing the covid game again.

Apparently, they think they can get away with it a second time.

𝘗𝘦𝘳𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘭𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘥⁉️

Source @𝙀𝙉𝘿 ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌

satannoahide lawlucifergoyimsynagogue of satanevent 201plandemicevent 202plandemic 2star of remphan

