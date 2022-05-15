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Everything is Selling Off
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1800 views • May 15, 2022
Everything is Selling Off | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
As the recovery from the pandemic took off last year, everything investors touched turned to gold.
The US stock market leaped 27%. Bitcoin rocketed to a record high. Commodities like oil and copper soared. Even alternative investments, from trading cards to wine, experienced a boom.
Now, the glee of the "everything rally" has been punctured, triggering the worst sell-off since 2020.
The S&P 500 churned again on Monday, finishing below 4,000 for the first time in more than a year. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 4.3%. It's now more than 27% below its recent peak.
It wasn't just stocks that got pummeled, either. Crypto's took a blood bath. Many are trading more than 50% below their record highs.
Watch this video on Everything is Selling Off, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Everything is Selling Off.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
As the recovery from the pandemic took off last year, everything investors touched turned to gold.
The US stock market leaped 27%. Bitcoin rocketed to a record high. Commodities like oil and copper soared. Even alternative investments, from trading cards to wine, experienced a boom.
Now, the glee of the "everything rally" has been punctured, triggering the worst sell-off since 2020.
The S&P 500 churned again on Monday, finishing below 4,000 for the first time in more than a year. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 4.3%. It's now more than 27% below its recent peak.
It wasn't just stocks that got pummeled, either. Crypto's took a blood bath. Many are trading more than 50% below their record highs.
Watch this video on Everything is Selling Off, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Everything is Selling Off.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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