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0908-[1996] Dear Daughter - Congrats with your 25 years birthday... [09.08.2021]
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10 views • August 09, 2021
Dear Jane.
Now it's just over a year (25.07.2020) since I got your mail that I may not contact you anymore...
Does it still apply?
Should it apply forever?
Have you been 'tested' for this SARS-COV-2 influenza virus?
Have you been 'vaccinated' for this SARS-COV-2 influenza virus?
Do you still take a lot af medication?
Do you filter all your water (activated carbon filter incl Living Water Vortex jug)?
Do you eat meat and sugar?
Do you still trust the politicians and the MSM and medicinal Big Pharma than on me?
I pray to God that you 'wake up' and survive this sick Satanic world we all live in.
'Only The Strong Will Survive'
From Dad.
--
No vaccine for HIV after 40 years research.
No vaccine for the common cold (influenza)
No vaccine for cancer after 100 years og research.
Nothing...
A 'virus' mysteriously appears
and within a year a vaccine is created
and we are all expected to take it.
No Thanks...
"You do not own your children, you only borrow them"
- My Mom
"It's easier to fool people, than to convince them they've been fooled"
- Mark Twain (1835 - 1910)
"I cannot teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them think"
- Socrates (469 f.Kr. - 399 f.Kr.)
"Your Silence gives consent"
- Platon (428 f.Kr. - 348 f.Kr.)
"The Truth is Learned, Never Told"
- Out of Shadows Official 2020
Stages of the Truth before it is fully acknowledged:
* First it is ignored.
* Then it is ridiculed.
* Then it is violently opposed.
* Next, it is considered obvious to everyone.
- Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860)
Chuck Middleton: The Power is in the Image To Subdue by Secret incantation [08.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdm1AwMY1yPA/
Don't your grown up child not trust you anymore? [15.03.2021]
https://rumble.com/vgyr87-dont-your-grown-up-child-not-trust-you-anymore-15.03.2021.html
Kim Osbøl: Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
Email: [email protected]
Now it's just over a year (25.07.2020) since I got your mail that I may not contact you anymore...
Does it still apply?
Should it apply forever?
Have you been 'tested' for this SARS-COV-2 influenza virus?
Have you been 'vaccinated' for this SARS-COV-2 influenza virus?
Do you still take a lot af medication?
Do you filter all your water (activated carbon filter incl Living Water Vortex jug)?
Do you eat meat and sugar?
Do you still trust the politicians and the MSM and medicinal Big Pharma than on me?
I pray to God that you 'wake up' and survive this sick Satanic world we all live in.
'Only The Strong Will Survive'
From Dad.
--
No vaccine for HIV after 40 years research.
No vaccine for the common cold (influenza)
No vaccine for cancer after 100 years og research.
Nothing...
A 'virus' mysteriously appears
and within a year a vaccine is created
and we are all expected to take it.
No Thanks...
"You do not own your children, you only borrow them"
- My Mom
"It's easier to fool people, than to convince them they've been fooled"
- Mark Twain (1835 - 1910)
"I cannot teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them think"
- Socrates (469 f.Kr. - 399 f.Kr.)
"Your Silence gives consent"
- Platon (428 f.Kr. - 348 f.Kr.)
"The Truth is Learned, Never Told"
- Out of Shadows Official 2020
Stages of the Truth before it is fully acknowledged:
* First it is ignored.
* Then it is ridiculed.
* Then it is violently opposed.
* Next, it is considered obvious to everyone.
- Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860)
Chuck Middleton: The Power is in the Image To Subdue by Secret incantation [08.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdm1AwMY1yPA/
Don't your grown up child not trust you anymore? [15.03.2021]
https://rumble.com/vgyr87-dont-your-grown-up-child-not-trust-you-anymore-15.03.2021.html
Kim Osbøl: Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
Email: [email protected]
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