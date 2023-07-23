

The financial monolith known as BlackRock has an estimated $10 trillion under management. It’s using its clout to change the world, but not for the better. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews senior editor Alex Newman, who wrote the cover story “BlackRock: Masters of the Universe” for the July 31 issue of The New American. The interview begins with a discussion about whether the magazine’s cover graphic for that article — a globe-straddling vampire squid — will strike some readers as over-the-top conspiracy theory. Alex points out that that depends on how informed people are, and he then proceeds to provide some of the evidence. You’ll not want to miss this interview!



