911 Anniversary Let Me Know WhenYou See Fire

At our church in Sacramento, Resurrection Life of Jesus Church, we have a member by the name of Major Reginald “Reggie” Shinn USAF (Retied) who was a navigator/bombardier on a B-26 bomber in the pacific theater during World War II. After the war he married, had a family and attended college and graduated with a Juris Doctor degree.

As an attorney he worked for many years for the IRS, always making sure that the taxpayer was treated fairly. He also founded the California Pistol and Rifle Association and hosted many events in Sacramento where speakers were brought in to discuss the role the U.S. government had in oppressing the American people.

In 2010 he was asked by the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth to narrate a video called “LET ME KNOW WHEN YOU SEE FIRE.” With his extensive service, first in the U.S. Army Air Corps which later became the U.S. Air Force and a doctor’s degree in law that has aided his endless search for truth concerning covert American government activities, he decided this video is truthful and tells the American people what really happened on September 11, 2001 in New York.

I have personally known Reggie Shinn since 1979 and I want the viewer to know that if they trust me and this ministry, then they should have full confidence that this video is a presentation of truth that cannot be refuted. Please watch it and pray over our nation because the leadership has no scruples in murdering its own citizens to start a war.

https://www.ae911truth.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htmAt our church in Sacramento, Resurrection Life of Jesus Church, we have a member by the name of Major Reginald “Reggie” Shinn USAF (Retied) who was a navigator/bombardier on a B-26 bomber in the pacific theater during World War II. After the war he married, had a family and attended college and graduated with a Juris Doctor degree. As an attorney he worked for many years for the IRS, always making sure that the taxpayer was treated fairly. He also founded the California Pistol and Rifle Association and hosted many events in Sacramento where speakers were brought in to discuss the role the U.S. government had in oppressing the American people. In 2010 he was asked by the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth to narrate a video called “LET ME KNOW WHEN YOU SEE FIRE.” With his extensive service, first in the U.S. Army Air Corps which later became the U.S. Air Force and a doctor’s degree in law that has aided his endless search for truth concerning covert American government activities, he decided this video is truthful and tells the American people what really happened on September 11, 2001 in New York. I have personally known Reggie Shinn since 1979 and I want the viewer to know that if they trust me and this ministry, then they should have full confidence that this video is a presentation of truth that cannot be refuted. Please watch it and pray over our nation because the leadership has no scruples in murdering its own citizens to start a war. https://www.ae911truth.org/ Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm