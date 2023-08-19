BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Implementing Compassion When We Are Irritated By Others
The Code Journey
The Code Journey
13 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • August 19, 2023

An provides practical tips on living spiritually and in wholeness on Earth. She is a coding interpreter and author of the annually produced book The Code Journey. Each year she releases a new edition providing people with the opportunity to live from wisdom and foresight through compassion and understanding. She is a strong catalyst for helping others to make breakthroughs and transformations in their lives. The Code Journey looks at the currents for the year, month, portals, lunar cycles, angel influences, and each day of the year. It offers up an invitation to explore through action, thought, and feeling the opportunities available to us. This work naturally unwinds the destructive programming; and reconnects the mind to work from God and Divine energy patterns, to embrace the path of the true and soul self while building a strong connection between the human mindset and the soul's wisdom. Her work is completely original and blends over 50 different modalities, practices, beliefs; and none are used in the traditional ways. You can learn more about An's work at: https://www.compassioncodes.com An accepts gifts of appreciation at: https://pay.cornerstone.cc/compassioncodes She also offers free study sessions for The Code Journey work twice a month at: https://www.learnitlive.com/Class/The-Code-Journey-Study-Session/12712 You can follow her on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jessean.nicholsgeorge/ or https://www.facebook.com/Jesse-An-Nichols-George-Coding-Interpreter-1644263175846019 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/codinginterpreter/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JesseNicholsGeo Gab: https://gab.com/TheCodeJourney SafeChat: https://safechat.com/user/1347999224466649088 Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/d02eff9b-5b0a-4c61-80b6-dec0d7069994 Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheCodeJourney/posts Backup Video Channels can be found at: BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ExOV8uZUiZKw/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jesseannicholsgeorge

Keywords
consciousnesswellnesscompassionpersonal growthconscious livingpractical spirituality
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy