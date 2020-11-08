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Deep Dive talk what's A Greener World, Animal Welfare Approved Label all about part 2 Poultry
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26 views • November 08, 2020
What is Animal Welfare Approved mean? There are many steps taken to become certified. The number one goal is the humane treatment of any animal which is on the farm, starting from birth to sale or slaughter. In this episode, we go into further detail about the requirements for the Poultry Certification.
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