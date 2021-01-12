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A Shot in the Dark - 2020 Vaccines Documentary
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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131 views • January 12, 2021
The truth about vaccines. Please share so the world can wake up. They hide videos like these for a reason, they do not want you to know what vaccines are doing to your health and your children's health. Please SHARE!

Vaccines have not been proven to be safe and effective because double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trials have NEVER been conducted. They are experimental and full informed consent is essential. See section 5 of the Nuremberg Code: https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Nuremberg+Code

Video by Hibbeler Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFSZcAvRS0RHtzg9fEi9iqQ

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This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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vaccinetruthsafetyeffectivedocumentarydanger
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy