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A Shot in the Dark - 2020 Vaccines Documentary
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131 views • January 12, 2021
The truth about vaccines. Please share so the world can wake up. They hide videos like these for a reason, they do not want you to know what vaccines are doing to your health and your children's health. Please SHARE!
Vaccines have not been proven to be safe and effective because double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trials have NEVER been conducted. They are experimental and full informed consent is essential. See section 5 of the Nuremberg Code: https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Nuremberg+Code
Video by Hibbeler Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFSZcAvRS0RHtzg9fEi9iqQ
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Vaccines have not been proven to be safe and effective because double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trials have NEVER been conducted. They are experimental and full informed consent is essential. See section 5 of the Nuremberg Code: https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Nuremberg+Code
Video by Hibbeler Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFSZcAvRS0RHtzg9fEi9iqQ
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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