The critical situation in the fight for life | LifeSiteNews: InFocus

On this week's episode of InFocus, John-Henry Westen takes us through the pro-life Men’s March in Boston and why men have a duty to defend the unborn, the pro-abortion Americans who disrupted a pro-life lecture in Scotland, the hostile takeover of the Church by prelates weak on life and family issues, and much more.

