Works or Grace

We're saved by Grace and no longer under the Law, right? That's what the mainstream Church in America teaches today. Could "lawlessness" in the Church have anything to do with the chaos in our nation? Should we as Believers be doing more?The Temple Door is an outreach by The Trumpets of Yahveh Ministries dedicated to revealing paganism in modern Christian traditions while addressing the questions and concerns of Believers and non-Believers alike in these historic times. The prophets of old nailed the "Words of the Lord" they had received to the door of the Temple in Jerusalem, where people gathered to read the messages and discuss their meaning.We encourage you to leave your questions and comments!Contact Pastor R.C. Sandifer at:Visit our website:www.thetrumpetofyahveh.com