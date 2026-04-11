The Lionfish Cafe

Gail Carson

Gail Carson Publishing 2026





100% my concept, idea, research, arrangement, direction, video production, lyrics, and AI Voice/Music

The Lionfish Cafe' is a fictitional place, but isn't it a good idea? Be careful with Lionfish as they have venomous spines. Please consult your local dive shop for current laws, rules, regulations, and best strategies for hunting, and cleaning Lionfish. Check out the Lionfish Challenge in the Keys!



Verse

Way down South, in the Florida Keys



Lives a beautiful predator, an invasive species



Just One Lionfish, lays thousands of eggs, every few days



Just One Lionfish, Lays millions, Annually





With low predators, they're overcrowding the reefs



Eating ecologically important, other species



So if we can't beat them, we found a better way



Since they're a delicacy, we're gonna put them on your plate





Chorus



Welcome To The Lionfish Cafe



Where we cook the Lionfish, your way



Enjoy your meal, and do something good



Turning this beautiful predator...into food......





If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today



At the Lionfish Cafe'



If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today



At the Lionfish Cafe'





Verse,



Hey fisherman, did you know this?



You don't need any special license to spear lionfish



Bring your fresh catch, to the Lionfish Cafe



And you'll enjoy, a Lionfish payday!





Chorus

Welcome To The Lionfish Cafe



Where we cook the Lionfish, your way



Enjoy your meal, and do something good



Turning this beautiful predator...into food





If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today



At the Lionfish Cafe'



If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today



At the Lionfish Cafe'







Bridge

Get Involved, (Get Involved)

Save our Reef! (Save Our Reef)

Join the Lionfish Challenge

In the Keys!





Chorus



Welcome To The Lionfish Cafe'



Where we cook the Lionfish, your way



Enjoy your meal, and do something good



Turning this beautiful predator...into food





If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today



At the Lionfish Cafe'



If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today...



At the Lionfish Cafe'



Sing it with me now



If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today



At the Lionfish Cafe'



If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today...



At the Lionfish Cafe'