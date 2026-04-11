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Lionfish Cafe' - Gail Carson
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The Lionfish Cafe
Gail Carson
Gail Carson Publishing 2026


100% my concept, idea, research, arrangement, direction, video production, lyrics, and AI Voice/Music
The Lionfish Cafe' is a fictitional place, but isn't it a good idea?  Be careful with Lionfish as they have venomous spines. Please consult your local dive shop for current laws, rules, regulations, and best strategies for hunting, and cleaning Lionfish.  Check out the Lionfish Challenge in the Keys! 

Verse
Way down South, in the Florida Keys

Lives a beautiful predator, an invasive species

Just One Lionfish, lays thousands of eggs, every few days

Just One Lionfish, Lays millions, Annually


With low predators, they're overcrowding the reefs

Eating ecologically important, other species

So if we can't beat them, we found a better way

Since they're a delicacy, we're gonna put them on your plate


Chorus

Welcome To The Lionfish Cafe

Where we cook the Lionfish,  your way

Enjoy your meal, and do something good

Turning this beautiful predator...into food......


If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today

At the Lionfish Cafe'

If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today

At the Lionfish Cafe'


Verse,

Hey fisherman, did you know this?

You don't need any special license to spear lionfish

Bring your fresh catch, to the Lionfish Cafe

And you'll enjoy,  a Lionfish payday!


Chorus
Welcome To The Lionfish Cafe

Where we cook the Lionfish,  your way

Enjoy your meal, and do something good

Turning this beautiful predator...into food


If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today

At the Lionfish Cafe'

If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today

At the Lionfish Cafe'



Bridge
Get Involved, (Get Involved)
Save our Reef! (Save Our Reef)
Join the Lionfish Challenge
In the Keys!


Chorus

Welcome To The Lionfish Cafe'

Where we cook the Lionfish,  your way

Enjoy your meal, and do something good

Turning this beautiful predator...into food


If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today

At the Lionfish Cafe'

If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today...

At the Lionfish Cafe'

Sing it with me now

If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today

At the Lionfish Cafe'

If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today...

At the Lionfish Cafe'

Keywords
ailionfishflorida keysinvasive specieshunting lionfish
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