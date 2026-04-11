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The Lionfish Cafe
Gail Carson
Gail Carson Publishing 2026
100% my concept, idea, research, arrangement, direction, video production, lyrics, and AI Voice/Music
The Lionfish Cafe' is a fictitional place, but isn't it a good idea? Be careful with Lionfish as they have venomous spines. Please consult your local dive shop for current laws, rules, regulations, and best strategies for hunting, and cleaning Lionfish. Check out the Lionfish Challenge in the Keys!
Verse
Way down South, in the Florida Keys
Lives a beautiful predator, an invasive species
Just One Lionfish, lays thousands of eggs, every few days
Just One Lionfish, Lays millions, Annually
With low predators, they're overcrowding the reefs
Eating ecologically important, other species
So if we can't beat them, we found a better way
Since they're a delicacy, we're gonna put them on your plate
Chorus
Welcome To The Lionfish Cafe
Where we cook the Lionfish, your way
Enjoy your meal, and do something good
Turning this beautiful predator...into food......
If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today
At the Lionfish Cafe'
If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today
At the Lionfish Cafe'
Verse,
Hey fisherman, did you know this?
You don't need any special license to spear lionfish
Bring your fresh catch, to the Lionfish Cafe
And you'll enjoy, a Lionfish payday!
Chorus
Welcome To The Lionfish Cafe
Where we cook the Lionfish, your way
Enjoy your meal, and do something good
Turning this beautiful predator...into food
If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today
At the Lionfish Cafe'
If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today
At the Lionfish Cafe'
Bridge
Get Involved, (Get Involved)
Save our Reef! (Save Our Reef)
Join the Lionfish Challenge
In the Keys!
Chorus
Welcome To The Lionfish Cafe'
Where we cook the Lionfish, your way
Enjoy your meal, and do something good
Turning this beautiful predator...into food
If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today
At the Lionfish Cafe'
If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today...
At the Lionfish Cafe'
Sing it with me now
If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today
At the Lionfish Cafe'
If we can't beat em', we'll eat em' today...
At the Lionfish Cafe'