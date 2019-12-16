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Master Plan
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4 views • December 16, 2019
MASTER PLAN
c. 1982 – Mike Caraway
1) We are the hearers of the Master Plan,
We know the ground down where we stand,
And our love will not be found wantin.
Our ears won’t be tickled by the velvet tongue,
We know where we’re goin, we know where we’re from,
And our one body won’t be broken.
CHORUS
Let the powers in high places hear,
Their glass town shatter as our song flowers here.
Let the powers in high places hear,
Their glass town shatter as our song flowers here.
2) We are believers in the Master Plan,
We race with the promise for river’s end,
Our prize ain’t for buyin or for tradin.
Power of His risin, fullness of our cup
Shut wisdom and causes and clubs all up,
The Live One opens out a way for lovers.
CHORUS
3) We are the lovers of the Master Plan,
We claim the present, we know we can,
And we’re walkin out away from dead games.
We hold His pattern in our dancin heart,
We’ve heard the Word and now we play our part,
Our life was not made for too much waitin.
CHORUS
c. 1982 – Mike Caraway
1) We are the hearers of the Master Plan,
We know the ground down where we stand,
And our love will not be found wantin.
Our ears won’t be tickled by the velvet tongue,
We know where we’re goin, we know where we’re from,
And our one body won’t be broken.
CHORUS
Let the powers in high places hear,
Their glass town shatter as our song flowers here.
Let the powers in high places hear,
Their glass town shatter as our song flowers here.
2) We are believers in the Master Plan,
We race with the promise for river’s end,
Our prize ain’t for buyin or for tradin.
Power of His risin, fullness of our cup
Shut wisdom and causes and clubs all up,
The Live One opens out a way for lovers.
CHORUS
3) We are the lovers of the Master Plan,
We claim the present, we know we can,
And we’re walkin out away from dead games.
We hold His pattern in our dancin heart,
We’ve heard the Word and now we play our part,
Our life was not made for too much waitin.
CHORUS
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