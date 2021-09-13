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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 16) No protection for "Vaccine" Corporations - Justice Anna Webinar
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0 view • September 13, 2021
They are not under any type of liability to protect themselves, the congress which provided the protection for those criminals is bankrupted. Say I am sorry, am allergic to the "vaccine" crap and ask them if you are willing to be 100% individually commercially liable if something happened to me to after the jab, and ask them what is your name and your medical license number. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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