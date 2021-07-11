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DR. LUIS MARCELO MARTÍNEZ TALKS ABOUT THE TOXICITY OF GRAPHENE AND SCIENTIFIC LITERATURE WITH FALSE PUBLICATION DATES
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242 views • July 11, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-and-scientific-literature.html
Doctor and geneticist Luis Marcelo Martínez was interviewed by the Uruguayan channel 'No más Mentiras'.
The interview covered topics such as the non-existence of the Spike protein and the presence of graphene and other nano-components that should not be in a vaccine.
One of the points Dr. Martínez emphasized the most was that now that we are learning what's in the vaccine, we can draw conclusions about the real objective behind the mass vaccination.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Doctor and geneticist Luis Marcelo Martínez was interviewed by the Uruguayan channel 'No más Mentiras'.
The interview covered topics such as the non-existence of the Spike protein and the presence of graphene and other nano-components that should not be in a vaccine.
One of the points Dr. Martínez emphasized the most was that now that we are learning what's in the vaccine, we can draw conclusions about the real objective behind the mass vaccination.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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