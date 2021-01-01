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Major Covid-19 Mask Safety Concerns
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107 views • January 01, 2021
Welding instructor who warned of mask fire hazard proven right
Posted: Rebel News 31December2020: Forced to wear a mask?
Tamara Ugolini speaks to Deven Taylor, a welding instructor at London, Ontario's Fanshawe College who has been battling the college and his union after both began enforcing a requirement for cloth masks to be worn underneath welding helmets.
Posted: Rebel News 31December2020: Forced to wear a mask?
Tamara Ugolini speaks to Deven Taylor, a welding instructor at London, Ontario's Fanshawe College who has been battling the college and his union after both began enforcing a requirement for cloth masks to be worn underneath welding helmets.
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