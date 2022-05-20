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Former Senator Len Harris Talks To The People In Imbil QLD, May 18, 2022. The Physical Proof You Own Your Property Is Now Void. Part 3
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26 views • May 20, 2022
Len Harris Talks About How He Stumbled Into How The QLD Govt Over A Period Time Made Void Physical/ Hardcopies of Land/Property Titles/Deeds. This has also happened in NSW under Gladys Berejiklian. He talks about the letter he and Rod Culleton submitted to the Governor General of Australia in February 2022, Freedom of Information Request to Provide Documents, and the reply letter received where the acting General Consul, David Lewis does not hold any documents within the scope of the request EVERY AUSTRALIAN MUST LISTEN TO THIS INFORMATION
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