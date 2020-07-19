COVID-19: The DEFINITIVE Antibody Studies: Why The Tests Don’t Work

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Results from the Cochrane Review review of 11,000 publications and 16,000 samples.
The triumph of the American Mafia – while millions of mask wearing idiots cheer.
More Info:
On the 25th June, the Cochrane Review was released - a study searching 11,000 publications and 16,000 samples to evaluate the functionality of antibody testing for the coronavirus. But the data is not as conclusive as you might think - and my own study of 411 long haulers, along with fresh pre-print studies from teaching hospitals in the UK draw a very different picture. These antibody tests are not as effective as their manufacturers would have you believe. But why?
Why covid-19 antibody tests are not the game changer the UK government claims
BMJ 2020:
https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m2469
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pHfsmX467s&;feature=emb_title
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