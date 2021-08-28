That’s why we’ve taken decisive action to build a new 1000-bed, dedicated quarantine facility at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba.

I love you, you love me and we can be a happy family, better than a hotel better than being home alone. Join us for the best 1000 bed stay you have ever had. Our hotels were not meant to be our last line of defense against a global pandemic.coming to a town near youIf you think this is just a problem for our neighbors on the opposite side of the world, think again.Be on the lookout, and pay very close attention, for similar forced-quarantine sites that may be coming to the US.The CDC has already published an approach that discusses building these types of covid-internment camps, using terms like “green zone” and “shielding approach” as euphemisms to make it more palatable.You can bet your bottom dollar – the freedom-hating, power-crazed leftists, who control Biden, cannot wait to throw conservatives into one of these Vax-entration camps.