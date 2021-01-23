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NWO is using the Capitol Hill riot false flag event in order to make an excuse to censor all Christian truth news & exposure of NWO by blaming the truth news for their false flag riots
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250 views • January 23, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). How Satan Lucifer censors and persecutes righteous Christians and truth news by using false flag Capitol Hill building riots and burning ancient Rome down. Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels of the Freemason Satanist doctrine of “evil versus good dualism” controls both the left-wing Satanist Draco avatar “Antifa” and the right-wing Satanist Draco avatar “Proud Boys.” They infiltrated Antifa Draco avatar Satanists into the Capitol Hill building to riot, in order to make an excuse to ban all truth news from the media, by blaming the truth news for creating their own false-flag Satanist Capitol Hill building takeover riot. Just like these spirit entities move from one cloned hybrid human avatar body to another, such as Caesar Nero and Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump, they use their same false flag tactics throughout human history to persecute and try to get rid of God’s Christians. Caesar Nero blamed and got rid of the Christians using his false flag fire in Rome, and the AntiChrist will be using this Donald Trump’s “Insurrection Act” to get rid of all the Christians using his false flag terrorist attacks to blame the Christians, again. QANON is their controlled opposition to censor all Christians. Illuminati pastors redefined the Bible verses on women's head coverings commands, so religious Christians’ heads are now too dumb to realize this. End of transmission… New intel on who rules over you. It seems the 3 Draco Prime reptilian chimera aliens, who ran the Illuminati NWO 4 levels above the Pindar, were Enki and Marduk and Wilson. The Age of Aquarius was Enki’s turn to rule the earth, so he fought with his father Anu of the Anunnaki (the snake in the Garden of Eden) Draco Prime, and took over. Enki is the great geneticist who created all the hybrids during Noah’s Atlantis. However, the new Illuminati NWO sole leader, the Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian alien Kim Goguen threw out all 3 of them, and took over the rule over earth. Since the Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian alien fallen angel avatar Heather Shaw took over control of the commonwealth nations, and the Pleiaidian alien avatar Janet Shaw sings as Taylor Swift, and the Pleiadian alien avatar John Slender (aka Tom Cruise) is the CEO of the Umbrella company, that means Kimmy outranks all of them. She can kick out any of them, if they misbehave. End of transmission…
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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